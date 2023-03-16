ABC News Studios Announces “The Lesson Is Murder” Docuseries – Coming to Hulu on March 23rd

ABC News Studios’ newest series, The Lesson Is Murder, explores this question: Why did this killer kill? Renowned criminologist and former FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox has devoted her career to this question and is now teaching the next generation of criminologists in her role as a university professor.

What’s Happening:

This three-part series, produced in association with Lone Wolf Media, follows Dr. Fox and her team of graduate students as they study three different murderers and interview them on-camera, directly probing the minds of each killer to develop psychological profiles for each case and uncover shocking new insights into their motives.

The Lesson Is Murder offers a look into the minds of some of the most complex murderers, including serial killer Will Davis, a former nurse who was convicted of killing four patients. While his motive has remained a mystery, Davis tells all to Dr. Fox in his first-ever broadcast interview from death row. The team also develops a profile of former public safety officer Robert Fratta, who was convicted of killing his wife in a murder-for-hire plot. Dr. Fox interviews Fratta from death row and explores why the convicted killer maintains his innocence.

In addition, Dr. Fox and her team also investigate Ivié DeMolina, who was convicted of leading a series of robberies that left two men dead. Dr. Fox and DeMolina come face-to-face and explore how the self-proclaimed successful businesswoman-turned-sex worker ended up behind bars.

The Lesson Is Murder begins streaming Thursday, March 23rd, only on Hulu

The Lesson Is Murder is produced for Hulu by ABC News Studios in association with Lone Wolf Media. Beth Hoppe is executive producer for ABC News Studios. Lisa Q. Wolfinger, Shawn Cuddy, and Rushmore DeNooyer are executive producers for Lone Wolf Media.