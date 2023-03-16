Bob Iger Visits Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris

According to Walt Disney Imagineering’s Instagram page, this morning Bob Iger was able to see the process of the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park celebrating the 21st anniversary and future of Disneyland Paris.
- Bob Iger visited Walt Disney Studios Park to see the progress at Disneyland Paris.
- The post read: “This morning, we had the pleasure of welcoming Bob Iger to see the progress of our ambitious transformation, including the ongoing expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park which celebrates its 21st Anniversary today and the future of Disneyland Paris. Bob previously joined us in 2018 to officially announce this significant investment by The Walt Disney Company in our resort, and Walt Disney Imagineering is hard at work bringing more immersive experiences to life for our guests following last year’s opening of Marvel Avengers Campus!”