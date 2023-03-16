According to Deadline, Demi Lovato will be directing a Hulu original feature documentary about former child stars.
What's Happening:
- Demi Lovato is making her directorial debut with a documentary about former child stars.
- Currently the film has a working title of Child Star and will "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato," and how "their rise to fame, fortune and power affects their futures."
- Although the celebrities have yet to be revealed, this will share experiences of growing up in the limelight through conversations led by Lovato.
What They’re Saying:
- Demi Lovato: “There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home. Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”
- Michael D. Ratner, OBB Media founder, president and CEO: “With this film we’re setting out to tell a story that is as timely as ever given our evermore connected world and lack of privacy. This story has a deeply rooted shared nostalgia, and is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining. Demi and the talented individuals taking part in this documentary have decided to share their stories authentically, and I’m thrilled to work alongside Demi, Nicola, and the teams at SB Films and Hulu, in bringing their stories to screen.”
- Belisa Balaban, Senior Vice President, Documentaries and Unscripted Series, Hulu Originals: “At the heart of our documentaries are storytellers with distinct backgrounds and perspectives who leave no page of their stories unturned. Demi’s first-hand experience and personal relationships are all on bold display in this poignant and exploratory film. Our audience has long been interested in delving into the nuances of pop culture, and Demi’s story – hard truths and all – uniquely suits her to the kind of stories we feel fortunate to tell at Hulu.”