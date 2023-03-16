According to Deadline, Demi Lovato will be directing a Hulu original feature documentary about former child stars.

What's Happening:

Demi Lovato is making her directorial debut with a documentary about former child stars.

and will "deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato," and how "their rise to fame, fortune and power affects their futures." Although the celebrities have yet to be revealed, this will share experiences of growing up in the limelight through conversations led by Lovato.

What They’re Saying: