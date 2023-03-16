MINILAND San Diego Receives Finishing Touches Prior to Opening on Thursday, March 23rd at LEGOLAND California

MINILAND San Diego at LEGOLAND California Resort is officially opening on Thursday, March 23rd, and America’s finest city is welcoming its newest residents this week – nearly 4,000 Minilanders who will populate this new city created out of more than five million LEGO bricks!

What’s Happening:

Master Model Builders are fine-tuning MINILAND San Diego over the coming days. Installation highlights include: San Diego Convention Center: Master Model Builders drew inspiration from Comic Con and are installing hundreds of costume characters based on collector Minifigures this week.



The San Diego County Fair: The team is hard at work setting up three animated rides (Ferris Wheel, Hammer Swing and Gravitron) along with fun-fair food stalls, a farm animal contest, a chili cookoff and a giant vegetable competition.

Downtown and Gaslamp Quarter: The streets will be lined with the famous lamps, parking meters and even fire hydrants, but it’s the people that will be the ones to spot here such as Minilanders in suits going to work, musicians playing in the city or a Mariachi band in Old Town.