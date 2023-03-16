Tenaya Stone Spa Introduces New Sunrise Yoga and Spa Treatments at the Disneyland Resort

Just in time for spring, Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is introducing fresh, new offerings to make guests’ vacations even more relaxing and revitalizing. Tenaya Stone Spa is a beautiful retreat that brings a modern mix of soothing spa treatments, invigorating fitness classes and pampering salon services.

Let’s take a look at what’s new for you to experience during your next visit:

Sunrise Yoga in Disneyland Park

As an overnight guest of any of the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort Disneyland Space Mountain

Designed for all skill levels, the class includes a fitness towel, light snacks, bottle of water and a Disney PhotoPass digital photo download. Yoga mats are provided for use during the session.

Yoga in Disney California Adventure

Enjoy an intimate yoga class in Redwood Creek in Disney California Adventure

This practice is designed for all levels and incorporates various yoga flows that engage the body and mind and is only available for overnight guests of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Yoga mats are provided for use during the session.

To learn more about these Tenaya Stone Spa fitness classes that are distinctly Disney, please visit Disneyland.com

Group fitness classes are offered to overnight Disneyland Resort hotel guests for an additional fee, based upon availability.

Class reservations are required and can be made online

Citrus Groves Face and Body Treatment

Treat yourself to an uplifting face and body treatment, inspired by the Anaheim orange groves. This full body exfoliation uses a citrus-infused sea salt scrub, paired with a luxurious body mask infused with tangerine peel, lemon peel and organic oranges, designed to brighten and balance your skin. This is followed by a firming, hydrating and antioxidant-rich facial moisturizer. Completing the body treatment is an emollient body milk scented with grapefruit, lime, cucumber fruit extract, sweet almond and avocado oils, leaving your skin silky smooth.

The Ultimate Scalp and Foot Massage

Experience true bliss as two therapists work in unison to massage your scalp and feet simultaneously during a relaxing treatment designed for you to drift into relaxation. This is a perfect add-on to a 50 or 80-minute service.

California Artisanal Poultice Massage

This massage melts away muscle tension by combining pressure and heat from steamed compresses of wild herbs found throughout California and North America. Choose one of four different handcrafted blends of herbs made for Tenaya Stone Spa.

HydraFacial

This treatment cleanses, exfoliates and uses lymphatic therapy to help improve skin tone while the LED light therapy is designed to stimulate collagen and elastin to tighten skin and increase product absorption.

While at Tenaya Stone Spa, be sure to spend some time in the Relaxation Lounge to unwind into sublime tranquility.

Spa treatments are open to non-hotel guests and reservations can be made online, by calling or visiting Tenaya Stone Spa.