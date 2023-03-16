Registration Now Open For Junior Golf Clinics at Walt Disney World Resort Golf Courses

If you have a junior golfer who is looking to start playing golf or improve their game, take advantage of the excellent instruction available at the "Happiest Place on TURF!" – The golf courses of the Walt Disney World Resort!

What’s Happening:

The Golf Courses of the Walt DIsney World Resort are now offering four-week Junior Golf Clinics during the spring season of 2023.

With separate on-course playing clinics and skills development clinics, these are great for junior golfers ages 7 to 17. The clinics will be hosted at Disney’s Palm, Magnolia and Oak Trail Golf Courses, and all are led by PGA of America Professionals.

The On-Course Clinics will run on the following dates: Wednesdays: April 5, 12, 19, and 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesdays: May 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

These clinics will be priced at $265 per person, with a discounted rate of $235 per person for Disney Vacation Club Members, Military and Cast Members.

The Skills Clinics will run on the following dates: Saturdays: April 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturdays: May 6, 13, 20, and 27, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

These clinics will be priced at $150 per person, with a discounted rate of $125 per person for Disney Vacation Club Members, Military and Cast Members.

Space for these clinics will be limited, so if you are interested, please sign up your junior golfer soon! Additional information is available by contacting Michael Schlager, PGA Direction of Instruction, directly at (407) 454-5096 or via e-mail at [email protected] More information and a registration form are available on the official website here