The Edison at Disney Springs Offers New Menu Items

The Edison is a 1920s-themed restaurant, bar, and entertainment destination that can be found at Disney Springs. Recently, they have added some new dishes to their already popular menu.

The New Offerings Include:

The Prodigious Pretzel: Impressively large, sharable pretzel topped with coarse sea salt served with signature beer cheese sauce and Dijon mustard. $15

Prohibition Chili: Impossible beef made from plants, black beans, pinto beans, onions and white cheddar. $15

Prohibition Chili Burger: Impossible chili, a roasted portobello mushroom grilled like a burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle and vegan cheese on a kaiser roll, served with fries. $25

High-Voltage Chicken Sandwich: Fried chicken breast, sweet and spicy Korean gochujang sauce, jalapeño lime crema, frisée, tomato, and pickles on a kaiser roll, served with fries. $24

The Edison Flat Iron Steak: Tender marbled Certified Angus Beef (CAB), garlic-herb salt rub, blistered tomatoes, caramelized onions and truffle potato wedges. $38

Bright Lemon Deep-Dish Meringue Pie: Graham cracker crust, vanilla meringue and blueberry compote. $18

Lights-On Dulce De Leche Cheesecake: Served with whipped cream, crunchy caramel pearls and caramel sauce. $18

In-The-Dark Ultimate Chocolate Layer Cake: Chocolate mousse, crunchy ganache and salted chocolate sauce. $18