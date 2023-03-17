Indiana Jones Adventure Reopens at Disneyland Refreshed with New Digital Effects

With the reopening of the Indiana Jones Adventure from its lengthy refurbishment today, you’ll find the Disneyland classic fully restored with some new tricks, according to The Orange County Register.

What’s Happening:

The Indiana Jones Adventure attraction will reopen on Friday, March 17th after an extensive renovation by the Disneyland operations and facility services teams along with Walt Disney Imagineering.

Imagineering has “plussed up” the ride with two new digital effects scenes designed to demonstrate the power of Mara, the antagonist deity within the Temple of the Forbidden Eye at the center of the story unfolding in the attraction.

During the refurbishment, “every skull, mummy and snake” has been cleaned, returning the attraction to its glory days.

Projection surfaces throughout the attraction were cleaned, in addition to scenic elements in the extensive queue.

The large audio-animatronic snake and rolling ball in the finale have been repaired.

Projections that haven’t worked for years or were too degraded to see are now visible and more vibrant — on the doors as riders enter the temple, behind the doors Indy holds shut, on Mara’s face that we aren’t supposed to look at and on a scrim screen with a screaming demon in the bridge room.

The exterior queue has been re-landscaped, the interior queue has been repainted and the bamboo supports in the queue tunnels have been replaced. Interactive elements in the queue like the rope in the well that visitors can pull are working again.

Despite rumors to the contrary, no new storylines were introduced from the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny film.

What They’re Saying:

Imagineer Kim Irvine said: “Our additions to Indiana Jones Adventure add touches of new magic that enhance its already established storyline. Mara taunts guests even further with a powerful, electric-like energy and frenetic apparitions. This force of Mara turns a possible passageway escape into a rubble of dust.”