Miles Morales Faces His Darkest Challenge Yet in Upcoming “Carnage Reigns” Story Arc

Miles Morales is about to swing into his darkest battle yet as he finds himself prey to the most terrifying villain in the Marvel Universe: Carnage. Original Carnage host Cletus Kasady is back and more powerful and bloodthirsty than ever before and he has a score to settle with Miles. Marvel shared a look at some of the covers for the upcoming story arc.

Part of the overarching “Summer of Symbiotes,” an entire season of symbiote insanity, the two iconic characters will go head-to-head this May in Carnage Reigns, a brutal crossover between their respective ongoing titles as well as the new symbiote series starring Normie Osborn, "Red Goblin.”

Crafted by “Carnage” writer Alex Paknadel and "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" writer Cody Ziglar and featuring art by Julius Ohta, Jan Bazaldua, Federico Vicentini and Francesco Manna, the seven-part epic kicks off in May with a giant-sized one-shot, “Carnage Reigns Alpha #1.”

This visceral saga promises to be one of Miles’ most intense stories as Carnage forces the young hero to confront brutality he’s never experienced in his time as Spider-Man. Right now, fans can see what awaits in June including the finale one-shot, “Carnage Reigns Omega #1.

In "Red Goblin" #5, Normie Osborn is the new "Red Goblin", and he’s trying to escape his family legacy by proving himself as a hero. But when that eagerness puts him on a collision course with Carnage, Normie and his symbiote will emerge from this issue forever changed.

In “Carnage #14,” Cletus Kasady’s hunger has grown beyond limitation, and so has his ambition. With his soul

In "Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7,” Cletus Kasady has unleashed maximum carnage upon New York City with the awesome power of his new Extrembiote, and the only one left standing in his way is Miles Morales, who may have stumbled upon Cletus’ one weakness – which means Cletus will stop at nothing to put Miles down for good. To have a chance at stopping him, Miles will need help from the most unexpected allies…Cletus got an upgrade – why can’t Miles?!

And in “Carnage Reigns Omega #1,” Cletus Kasady finally gets what he’s been after and unlocks new and terrifying possibilities with his Extrembiote armor, setting the stage for the next Venom epic! Miles Morales can call in all the backup he wants – but he and his allies will learn the hard way that Carnage rules.

What they’re saying: