New “Tinkerbell – Tiny Tactician” Card, Pricing Details Revealed for DIsney Lorcana Card Game

A new "Tinkerbell – Tiny Tactician" card and pricing details have been revealed for the new DIsney Lorcana trading card game.

The new "Tinkerbell – Tiny Tactician" features art from Grace Tran.

Pricing Detailsfor Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Amber & Amethyst, Sapphire & Steel and Emerald & Ruby starter deck(s) – $16.99 USD/$21.99 CAD/ £17.99 GBP Provides balanced and ready-to-play game deck Includes a set of 60 cards in two of six “inks” — Amber and Amethyst, Emerald and Ruby, or Steel and Sapphire Each deck includes 2 foil cards of the characters on the front of the packaging 1 booster pack of 12 random additional game cards 11 damage counters 1 tracker token 1 paper playmat

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter booster packs – $5.99 USD/$7.99 CAD/ £4.99GBP (UK) Includes 12 randomized game cards, including one foil card of random rarity level and two cards with rarities of rare, super rare, or legendary. The other 9 cards are a mix of common and uncommon cards.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Gift Set – $29.99 USD/$39.99 CAD/ £27.99 GBP (UK) Includes two oversized, collectible foil cards and two regular-size playable foil game cards of Mulan – Imperial Soldier and Hades – King of Olympus 4 booster packs 2 Lore tracker tokens 32 damage counters

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter Illumineer's Trove – $49.99 USD/$64.99 CAD/ £49.99 GBP (UK) Full-art storage box 2 full-art deck boxes featuring Aurora and Mickey Mouse 8 booster packs 15 damage counters 50+ page, full-color player’s guide printed on thick and glossy paper Features gorgeous art from the game Includes deckbuilding tips, game strategies, and powerful card combinations directly from the design team, as well as a visual guide to Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter It also includes a checklist to keep track of collected cards



Release Timing for Disney Lorcana Sets 1 & 2:

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter (Set 1) – August 18 specialty/hobby and September 1 at mass-market retail (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Disney Lorcana (Set 2) – November 17 specialty/hobby and December 1 at mass-market retail (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

The story:

A swirl of colorful starlight appears: Growing brighter and brighter until it is all you can see. When the burst of light subsides, you find yourself in a wondrous new place. Welcome to the Great Illuminary, the center of a magical realm called Lorcana. The Illuminary summoned you here because of your powerful imagination. You follow a pulsing line of light through curving hallways and numerous rooms to emerge into a vast atrium. A mechanism there towers over an open book. Sparkling down from above is a stream of colorful story stars, each containing fragments of Disney stories.

Nearby, a unique tool catches your eye. It’s an inkcaster, and when you pick it up, it feels both exciting and familiar. Instinctively, you hold it high above the open book. Magical ink pulsing with energy flows through the mechanism and combines with the light from a story star on a page of the lorebook in front of you, creating an image of a Disney character. With the power of your inkcaster, the image rises off the page. This is a glimmer, a new version of the character that only exists in this world. As an Illumineer, you can create glimmers of characters and items to add to the lore of Lorcana—a treasure that must be preserved and protected at all costs.

Soon, other Illumineers across the globe will be called to the aid of Lorcana. You’ll summon glimmers to quest with you as you search for missing lore in a race against time. Only together can you protect this wondrous realm from threats.

More on Disney Lorcana: