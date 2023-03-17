Save Up to 30% at shopDisney During The Springtime Savings Event

It’s time to bound into a new season and what better way to welcome spring than with a sale on shopDisney?! Update your wardrobe, poolside essentials, plush collection and more during this Springtime Savings event that features discounts up to 30% off as well as free shipping on orders of $75+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The days are about to get brighter, so why not brighten up your Disney collection with magical new essentials!

For a limited time, shopDisney is hosting a Springtime Saving event that features three levels of discounts—including select sale items—sitewide with savings up to 30% off:

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Spring break, Easter, and Disney vacations all call for new merchandise and shopDisney has you covered! Here are some of the items that we’re putting on our shopping lists!

New, New, New

Lotso Dress for Woman – Toy Story 3

Minnie Mouse Sequin Ear Headband for Adults – Lavender

Princess Leia Organa Exhibit Series Puzzle – Star Wars

Disney Princess International Women's Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release

Pandora – The World of Avatar Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Grogu Tie – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Sale

Tweedledee and Tweedledum Pillow - Alice in Wonderland

Briar Rose Limited Edition Doll – Sleeping Beauty – Disney Designer Collection – 11"

Disney 5 Surprise Mini Brands! Mystery Capsules – 3-Pack

Minnie Mouse Smoothie Play Set

Lightyear Story Figure Set

Plush Pals

Orange Bird Scented Big Feet Plush – Small 11"

Figment Fruity Fig Bar Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Specialty Treats – Micro 4 3/4" – Limited Edition

Baymax S'more Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16 1/2"

Edna Mode Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Incredibles

Stitch Plush – Lilo & Stitch – Medium 15 3/4"

Clothing and Swimwear

Mickey Mouse and Friends Adaptive Swim Trunks for Kids

Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Men

Mickey Mouse Icon PJ PALS for Girls

Miguel PJ PALS for Kids – Coco

Mickey Mouse Jogger Pants for Women

Barely Necessities Picks

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023 Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Varsity Jacket for Adults

Minnie Mouse Backpack for Kids – Mickey & Co.

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Journal

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!