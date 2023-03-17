“The Rescuers” Action Figures to Join Super7’s Ultimates Line in Early 2024

While the Disney100 celebration is taking up much of the merchandise spotlight, Super7 is shifting their attention to The Rescuers with a collection of new action figures coming to Entertainment Earth. Bernard, Miss Bianca and Penny will be joining Disney collections everywhere as part of the incredible Ultimates line of figures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Rescue Aid Society is on the case andSuper7 is bringing the exciting world of The Rescuers to life with three new collectibles!

to life with three new collectibles! Bernard, Miss Bianca and Penny join the popular Ultimates line of 7-inch scale figures that feature amazing details, multiple points of articulation, and swappable heads, hands and accessories. With so many options fans can dream up imaginative displays or recreate favorite moments from the film!

This assortment includes a multi-pack with both Miss Bianca and Bernard who are ready to head out and save Penny from the evil Medusa. But wait! They’re also accompanied by Evinrude and his leaf-boat, ready to go for a ride through Devil's Bayou.

As for Penny, she’s dressed in her blue jumper and is joined by Rufus the cat, her beloved Teddy, the Devil's Eye diamond, and more. For added fun, in-scale versions of Miss Bianca and Bernard will help to complete your display scene!

The Rescuers Ultimates figures are available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship in February 2024. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

“Two mice are better than one! As seen in the classic Disney film The Rescuers, these two little mice from the Rescue Aid Society have a tall order ahead of them to rescue Penny!”

Disney Ultimates The Rescuers Bernard and Miss Bianca Action Figures – $55.00

Includes Miss Bianca and Bernard

Interchangeable heads and hands

Luggage, a lantern, and a map

Evinrude and leaf-boat

Ages 14 and up

"’Please let someone find my bottle!’ As seen in Disney The Rescuers, poor Penny's situation looked dire, but faith makes things turn out right!”

Disney Ultimates The Rescuers Penny Action Figure – $55.00