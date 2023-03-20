Disney Wins 2 SXSW Audience Awards for “Flamin’ Hot” and “The Luckiest Guy in the World”

Audience Award winners for the 31st SXSW Film & TV Festival were announced today, with Disney taking home two awards for the Searchlight Pictures film Flamin’ Hot and the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary series The Luckiest Guy in the World.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company just received two SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Awards.

During the festival, audience members were given the opportunity to vote for the project they just screened, which is how these awards were distributed.

Audience Award Winners were certified by Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP.

The Searchlight Pictures film Flamin’ Hot directed by Eva Longoria won in the Headliners category.

ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series The Luckiest Guy in the World won in the TV Premieres category.

A complete list of SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Award winners can be found below.

2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival Audience Award Winners:

HEADLINERS Audience Award Winner: Flamin' Hot Director: Eva Longoria, Producer: DeVon Franklin, Screenwriters: Linda Yvette Chávez, Lewis Colick

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION (presented by Panavision) Audience Award Winner: Mustache Director/Screenwriter: Imran J. Khan, Producers: Christina Won, Jessica Sittig, Christopher Storer, Tyson Bidner

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION (presented by ACE91) Audience Award Winner: Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life Director/Producer: Dan Covert, Screenwriters: Erik Auli, Dan Covert, Amy Dempsey, Tara Rose Stromberg

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT Audience Award Winner: The Long Game Director: Julio Quintana, Producers: Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Marla Quintana, Dennis Quaid, Laura Quaid, Screenwriters: Julio Quintana, Jennifer C. Stetson, Paco Farias

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT Audience Award Winner: The Herricanes Director: Olivia Kuan, Producers: James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte, Lisa France, James Short, Olivia Kuan, Justin Baldoni, Andrew Calof

VISIONS Audience Award Winner: Tobacco Barns Director/Screenwriter: Rocío Mesa, Producers: Olmo Figueredo González-Quevedo

MIDNIGHTERS Audience Award Winner: It Lives Inside Director: Bishal Dutta, Producers: Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Screenwriters: Bishal Dutta, Ashish Mehta

GLOBAL (presented by MUBI) Audience Award Winner: Ek Jagah Apni Directors: Ektara Collective, Producers: Ektara Collective, Lotus Visual Productions, Screenwriters: Rinchin, Maheen Mirza

24 BEATS PER SECOND Audience Award Winner: Louder Than You Think Director: Jed I. Rosenberg, Producers: Jeffrey Lewis Clark, Brian Thalken, Kelly Thomas, Screenwriters: Jed I. Rosenberg, Greg King

FESTIVAL FAVORITES Audience Award Winner: No Ordinary Campaign Director: Christopher Burke, Producer: Tim Rummel, Christopher Burke

NARRATIVE SHORTS COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Closing Dynasty Director/Screenwriter: Lloyd Lee Choi, Producers: Jon Hsu, Lloyd Lee Choi

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma) Director: Sean Wang, Producers: Sean Wang, Sam Davis

ANIMATED SHORTS COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Sandwich Cat Director/Screenwriter: David Fidalgo, Producers: Daniel Rodriguez, Laura Doval, Gonzalo E. Veloso

MIDNIGHT SHORTS COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Dead Enders Directors: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Screenwriters: Fidel Ruiz-Healy, Tyler Walker, Jordan Michael Blake, Conor Murphy, Producers: Raven Jensen, Amanda Crown, Gregory Barnes, Conor Murphy, Nico Alvo, Jordan Michael Blake, Eduardo Ruiz-Healy

TEXAS SHORTS COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Breaking Silence Directors: Amy Bench, Annie Silverstein, Producers: Monique Walton, Amy Bench

MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Drew Ashby – 'HER' Directors: Chris Scholar, Bevin Brown, Producer: Bevin Brown

TV PREMIERES Audience Award Winner: The Luckiest Guy in the World Director: Steve James, Producers: Zak Piper, Steve James

TV SPOTLIGHT Audience Award Winner: Blindspotting Season 2 Premiere Showrunner: Rafael Casal, Directors: Rafael Casel, Jess Wu Calder, Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, Tim Palen

Season 2 Premiere INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: Notarize Me Director: Erika Rankin, Screenwriters/Producers: Erika Rankin, Brigitte Valdez

XR EXPERIENCE COMPETITION Audience Award Winner: JFK Memento Director: Chloé Rochereuil, Producer: Victor Agulhon

XR EXPERIENCE SPOTLIGHT Audience Award Winner: MLK: Now is the Time Director: Limbert Fabian, Producers: Matthew O’Rourke, Sulivan Parker, Screenwriter: Andrina Wekontash Smith

XR EXPERIENCE SPECIAL EVENTS Audience Award Winners (three-way tie): Neo-Wulin: The Era of Black Ark Director/Screenwriter: Guanyu, Producers: Chenchenchen, Bingbing Wang Ristband Directors: Anne McKinnon, Roman Rappak Soundwaves: A Metaverse Music Concert Directors: YOOM, Active Theory



