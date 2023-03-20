Photos: Energy Bytes Opens Near TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run soft opened today for guests visiting Magic Kingdom and in addition to the exciting new attraction, guests were able to enjoy some new food and beverage offerings at Energy Bytes, a knew TRON-themed food kiosk.

The image above is the Strawberry IceOform, the ultimate refreshing treat with the sweetness of the strawberry ice cream mochi, graham crackers, and even a little bit of cheesecake foam.

For a cool beverage option, the Watermelon Refresher with yuzu and ginger is a frozen sip that will take you to another world with tasty flavors.

For a savory option, try the Digital Dumplings – Beef & Broccoli, with beef dumplings, broccoli pesto, and ginger-soy broth.

And for those who want to add a bit of spice, the Digital Dumplings – Buffalo Chicken perfectly combines chicken dumplings, blue cheese powder, and cayenne pepper broth.

And finally, end your meal on a sweet note with the Chocolate Cake Doughnut Holes topped with mocha sauce.

Energy Bytes is now open in Tomorrowland nearby TRON Lightcycle / Run, which will officially open on April 4th.

More on TRON: Lightcycle / Run

When the attraction opens, guests will climb aboard their very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. The story picks up following the events of TRON: Legacy, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power

When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?