Searchlight Pictures Releases New Trailer For “Rye Lane” Coming To Hulu

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for their new rom-com, Rye Lane, which is set to arrive on Hulu at the end of the month.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures has shared the new trailer for the film, Rye Lane , which is set to debut on Hulu on March 31st, after a successful premiere at the recent Sundance Film Festival.

, which is set to debut on Hulu on March 31st, after a successful premiere at the recent Sundance Film Festival. Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

The film that premiered at 2023's Sundance Film Festival offers a unique look at love through the wide-angle lens perspective that captures the everyday beauty of the world around the pair. The trailer emphasizes the vibrant colors of everyday things from bathrooms, to markets, and even a neighbor's home with stunning cinematography that add another sweet layer of love for the audience to consume in this delightful romantic comedy.

Raine Allen-Miller's directorial debut Rye Lane sets out to be a romantic comedy like no other with its creative visuals, unique story, and undeniable chemistry from the lead actors. The film offers a different view of heartbreak through humor and undeniably stunning visuals.

For more about the new film, check out our review of Rye Lane here.