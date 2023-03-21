David Tennant, Danny Dyer, and More Join Disney+ Adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s “Rivals”

David Tennant, Danny Dyer and Aidan Turner have joined the ensemble cast of an adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals for Disney+, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Unveiled at last year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, Rivals is part of iconic British author Cooper’s bestselling Rutshire Chronicles and is set against the backdrop of the drama, excess and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England.

The trio feature in an ensemble cast that also includes: Nafessa Williams Bella Maclean Katherine Parkinson Victoria Smurfit Claire Rushbrook Oliver Chris Lisa McGrillis Emily Atack Rufus Jones Luke Pasqualino Catriona Chandler



After filming wraps in the U.K., the show will premiere on Disney+ in EMEA and Asia Pacific and on Star+ in Latin America. There’s currently no word on where the show will premiere in the U.S.

In addition to Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade, the series writers room also includes Sophie Goodhart (Sex Education), Marek Horn, Mimi Hare and Clare Naylor (The Accidental Husband), Dare Aiyegbayo (EastEnders), Kefi Chadwick (Looted), Tray Agyeman, and Sorcha Kurien Walsh (The Pink Pill).

What They’re Saying:

Author Jilly Cooper said the cast “features some of the best acting talent that the British Isles has to offer,” adding, “I cannot wait to be on set and see them bring the characters I love so much to life.”