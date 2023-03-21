According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is growing its K-drama slate with an action comedy series titled Han River Police.

What's Happening:

Disney+ will release a new action comedy series starring Kwon Sang-woo and Kim Hee-won titled Han River Police .

. Kwon will play Han Dujin, "the hot-tempered sergeant of the Han River Police Force who holds back for nobody"

Kim will play Lee Chunseok, " a laid-back lieutenant with the exact opposite personality."

Disney has not released any other casting information for the show, although it is rumored that Shin Hyeon-seung, Lee Sang-yi, and Bae Da-bin will co-star as other cops on the Han River Police Force.

Although an official release date has not been given yet, Disney has said that Han River Police will debut in the second half of 2023.

Han River Police Synopsis:

Stuck together on patrol of Seoul’s Han River, the two officers are faced with emergency situations ranging from terrorism to everyday accidents and other incidents requiring emergency assistance, a premise that suggests all of the action, humor and offbeat crime-solving of the classic buddy cop genre.