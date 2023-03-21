According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is growing its K-drama slate with an action comedy series titled Han River Police.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ will release a new action comedy series starring Kwon Sang-woo and Kim Hee-won titled Han River Police.
- Kwon will play Han Dujin, "the hot-tempered sergeant of the Han River Police Force who holds back for nobody"
- Kim will play Lee Chunseok, " a laid-back lieutenant with the exact opposite personality."
- Disney has not released any other casting information for the show, although it is rumored that Shin Hyeon-seung, Lee Sang-yi, and Bae Da-bin will co-star as other cops on the Han River Police Force.
- Although an official release date has not been given yet, Disney has said that Han River Police will debut in the second half of 2023.
Han River Police Synopsis:
- Stuck together on patrol of Seoul’s Han River, the two officers are faced with emergency situations ranging from terrorism to everyday accidents and other incidents requiring emergency assistance, a premise that suggests all of the action, humor and offbeat crime-solving of the classic buddy cop genre.
