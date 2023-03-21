Freeform Stars Mariel Molino and Sherry Cola Enjoy a Thrilling Visit to Walt Disney World

Mariel Molino and Sherry Cola, who appear in Freeform’s The Watchful Eye and Good Trouble, respectively, recently took in a ton of thrills throughout Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Mariel and Sherry are accustomed to thrilling audiences in their roles on screen. In Freeform’s all-new television series, The Watchful Eye, Mariel plays Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past who maneuvers her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan.
- In Freeform’s Good Trouble, Sherry plays Alice, the manager of The Coterie apartment complex, who’s finding her voice both personally and as a stand-up comic.
- Their journey started at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge which was home base for the duo during their trip. Staying at a resort with a safari right outside their rooms was a thrill of its own. Before heading out to the parks they fueled up with classic Mickey-shaped waffles from The Mara restaurant.
- After breakfast, the first stop was Magic Kingdom. The two stars got a little star struck as they got to meet the one and only, Mickey Mouse. After lots of hugs, and even more selfies, it was off to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- For their first attraction, Mariel and Sherry took on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain. On Expedition Everest they successfully dodged the Abominable Snowman, and it was now time to embrace another thrilling creature so they headed to Pandora to experience the thrill of flying on the back of a Banshee.
- After a journey on Avatar: Flight of Passage, they hopped from the Floating Mountains of Pandora to the streets of Batuu in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- The two made sure that they weren’t going so fast chasing thrills that they didn’t pause to smell the roses. They both tried a wide-variety of treats from the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.
- Mariel and Sherry were very excited to ride Walt Disney World’s newest attraction – TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom!
- The duo’s final stop was at Disney Springs, where they took in a bunch of treats and took a ride aboard an Amphicar at the Boathouse.
- Don’t miss new episodes of Good Trouble on Thursdays and The Watchful Eye on Mondays at 10/9c on Freeform. You can also stream both shows the next day on Hulu.
