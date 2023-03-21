Freeform Stars Mariel Molino and Sherry Cola Enjoy a Thrilling Visit to Walt Disney World

Mariel Molino and Sherry Cola, who appear in Freeform’s The Watchful Eye and Good Trouble, respectively, recently took in a ton of thrills throughout Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

, Mariel plays Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past who maneuvers her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. In Freeform’s Good Trouble , Sherry plays Alice, the manager of The Coterie apartment complex, who’s finding her voice both personally and as a stand-up comic.

After breakfast, the first stop was Magic Kingdom

For their first attraction, Mariel and Sherry took on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

After a journey on Avatar: Flight of Passage, they hopped from the Floating Mountains of Pandora to the streets of Batuu in Star Wars

The two made sure that they weren’t going so fast chasing thrills that they didn’t pause to smell the roses. They both tried a wide-variety of treats from the EPCOT

Mariel and Sherry were very excited to ride Walt Disney World’s newest attraction – TRON Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom!

The duo’s final stop was at Disney Springs

Don’t miss new episodes of Good Trouble on Thursdays and The Watchful Eye on Mondays at 10/9c on Freeform. You can also stream both shows the next day on Hulu