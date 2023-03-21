Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100, Seasonal Celebrations and Star Wars!

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twelfth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays that includes Disney100 designs, seasonal celebrations and some Star Wars fun!

What’s Happening:

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

The latest arrivals to shopDisney are inspired by the Disney100 celebration, 2023 commemorative dates and Star Wars.

For Disney100, fans can bring home a beautiful Snow White pin or Mickey and Minnie Fantasyland design complete with castle.

Pocahontas’ pals Meeko, Flit, and Grandmother Willow draw your attention to World Wildlife Day; while Chip ‘n’ Dale have some fun with St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans!

Finally, for Star Wars two “action figure” pins have joined the collection with characters from the Original Trilogy.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

The fun continues with designs celebrating Disney100 as well as World Wildlife Day and St. Patrick’s Day! For Star Wars collectors the latest two action figure pins are here featuring Boba Fett and Grand Moff Tarkin.

Disney100

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fantasyland Pin – Disney100 – $29.99

Snow White Disney100 Pin – $14.99

2023 Celebrations

Meeko, Flit and Grandmother Willow World Wildlife Day 2023 Pin – Pocahontas – Limited Release – $17.99

Chip 'n Dale St. Patrick's Day 2023 Pin – Limited Release – $17.99

Star Wars

Boba Fett Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99

Grand Moff Tarkin Action Figure Pin – Star Wars – Limited Release – $17.99

More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:

