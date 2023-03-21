Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends Begin March 31st at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will begin on March 31st at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

What’s Happening:

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends are here Fridays through Sundays, March 31 – April 23 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Festivities Include:

Sing along to Let’s Play Together

Participate in themed scavenger hunts

Join dance parties, games, and crafts

Enjoy storytime and a colorful flower maze

Ride all your favorite attractions

Snap a photo to remember your day and more

Julia & Friends Weekend:

March 31- April 2

Join us as they celebrate our Sesame Street friend, Julia.

Draw, dance and enjoy a fun-filled weekend spent with Julia and her friends Elmo, Abby Cadabby & more.

Cookie Monster's Easter Weekend:

April 7-9

Hop on in for egg hunts and seasonal fun with Cookie Monster, Elmo, and more of your furry friends.

Bert & Ernie's Rubber Ducky Weekend:

April 14-16

Rubber Duckie, you're the one! Join Bert, Ernie and his special pal, Rubber Duckie for a fun-filled weekend of friendship.

Oscar's Earth Day Celebration Weekend:

April 21-23

Reduce, reuse, recycle! Join Oscar the Grouch and his friends to transform trash into art and much more.

Kids Ages 3-5 Visit for Free With a 2023 Preschool Pass: