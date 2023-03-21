Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends Begin March 31st at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will begin on March 31st at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

What’s Happening:

  • Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends are here Fridays through Sundays, March 31 – April 23 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Festivities Include:

  • Sing along to Let’s Play Together
  • Participate in themed scavenger hunts
  • Join dance parties, games, and crafts
  • Enjoy storytime and a colorful flower maze
  • Ride all your favorite attractions
  • Snap a photo to remember your day and more

Julia & Friends Weekend:

  • March 31- April 2
  • Join us as they celebrate our Sesame Street friend, Julia.
  • Draw, dance and enjoy a fun-filled weekend spent with Julia and her friends Elmo, Abby Cadabby & more.

Cookie Monster's Easter Weekend:

  • April 7-9
  • Hop on in for egg hunts and seasonal fun with Cookie Monster, Elmo, and more of your furry friends.

Bert & Ernie's Rubber Ducky Weekend:

  • April 14-16
  • Rubber Duckie, you're the one! Join Bert, Ernie and his special pal, Rubber Duckie for a fun-filled weekend of friendship.

Oscar's Earth Day Celebration Weekend:

  • April 21-23
  • Reduce, reuse, recycle! Join Oscar the Grouch and his friends to transform trash into art and much more.

Kids Ages 3-5 Visit for Free With a 2023 Preschool Pass:

  • Let your kids ages 3–5 enjoy all the fun in store at our parks this spring, summer, and fall.
  • The 2-Park Preschool Pass offers unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA through Oct. 31, 2023.