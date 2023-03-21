Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends Begin March 31st at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends will begin on March 31st at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
What’s Happening:
- Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends are here Fridays through Sundays, March 31 – April 23 at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
Festivities Include:
- Sing along to Let’s Play Together
- Participate in themed scavenger hunts
- Join dance parties, games, and crafts
- Enjoy storytime and a colorful flower maze
- Ride all your favorite attractions
- Snap a photo to remember your day and more
Julia & Friends Weekend:
- March 31- April 2
- Join us as they celebrate our Sesame Street friend, Julia.
- Draw, dance and enjoy a fun-filled weekend spent with Julia and her friends Elmo, Abby Cadabby & more.
Cookie Monster's Easter Weekend:
- April 7-9
- Hop on in for egg hunts and seasonal fun with Cookie Monster, Elmo, and more of your furry friends.
Bert & Ernie's Rubber Ducky Weekend:
- April 14-16
- Rubber Duckie, you're the one! Join Bert, Ernie and his special pal, Rubber Duckie for a fun-filled weekend of friendship.
Oscar's Earth Day Celebration Weekend:
- April 21-23
- Reduce, reuse, recycle! Join Oscar the Grouch and his friends to transform trash into art and much more.
Kids Ages 3-5 Visit for Free With a 2023 Preschool Pass:
- Let your kids ages 3–5 enjoy all the fun in store at our parks this spring, summer, and fall.
- The 2-Park Preschool Pass offers unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA through Oct. 31, 2023.