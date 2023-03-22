“Live on Planet Earth” Special from Electronic Music Duo AREA21 to Premiere April 5th on Hulu

Electronic music duo AREA21 are getting their own Hulu special, Live on Planet Earth, set to debut on April 5th.
What’s Happening:
- AREA21 consists of DJ/producer Martin Garrix and rapper, singer and producer Maejor.
- Their first full live performance, Live on Planet Earth, is set to premiere exclusively on April 5th on Hulu in the US, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
- The film will showcase live renditions of the duo’s popular songs with a full band, including Martin Garrix on guitar.
- The 46-minute-long performance promises to take fans on an out-of-this-world journey, mixing the world of the aliens with planet earth while diving into the true story behind AREA21’s journey here.
- The special will be accompanied by the Live on Planet Earth album, released alongside the film’s premiere and available on all streaming platforms.
What They’re Saying:
- Martin Garrix said: “We’ve always been dreaming of having AREA21 on stage with a band. The music on the album has been made with a lot of live instruments like real bass, real drums, so it’s amazing to be able to put that into a full live performance now.”
- Maejor added: “This is the beginning of an evolution of the music and sounds of AREA21. It’s a great opportunity to show different sides of the project and introduce people to things they haven’t seen from us yet.”
