New Jersey Devils Narrate Their Own Marvel Story in New Video

The New Jersey Devils got to skate right into their own Marvel story yesterday and they even read the story themselves in a new video from the NHL team.
- The first 9000 fans in attendance at the Prudential Center for last night’s New Jersey Devils game received a limited-edition Devils-themed Marvel comic book.
- The giveaway was a part of Marvel Super Hero Day presented by RWJBarnabas Health.
- In a video shared by the team, the Devils’ players and even commentators narrate the new comic book.
- The new comic teams the New Jersey Devils up with Ms. Marvel, a New Jersey native, in a hockey game against the Collector’s team of demons.
- You can see the story play out with some “Award winning” voice acting in the video above.