Hulu Releases Trailer & Key Art for “RapCaviar Presents” Docuseries – Premiering Thursday, March 30th

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming Original unscripted series, RapCaviar Presents, based on the influential Spotify playlist.

What’s Happening:

RapCaviar Presents is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more.

All six episodes of RapCaviar Presents will premiere Thursday, March 30th, only on Hulu.

Episode Descriptions:

Tyler, The Creator – Breaking The Mold

Hip-hop is one of the last frontiers when it comes to erasing hyper-masculine norms. But at the forefront of a generational shift toward inclusivity is Tyler, The Creator. Can a rapper like him make it past gatekeepers and truly be accepted?

Features: Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Pharrell Williams, Jasper Dolphin

City Girls – Money, Power & Respect

City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami speak to a new generation of women openly celebrating wealth and sexuality. But with greater exposure comes even more vicious attacks and criticism. How does the duo persist in a world steeped in misogyny and judgment?

Features: City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Rapsody, Saweetie

Roddy Ricch – The Gift and The Curse

Roddy Ricch is among hip-hop’s most promising emerging stars, but constant public scrutiny and internet backlash has threatened to break him. What do artists do when social media can easily catapult them to fame but can also destroy them?

Features: Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Ella Mai, DJ Mustard

Polo G – Through The Storm

As America’s mental health crisis envelops hip-hop, Polo G is among the superstars grappling with the effects of trauma while doing everything he can to break the cycle. Now, he’s focused on evolving his art while embracing the complex process of healing.

Features: Polo G, The Game, G Herbo

Coi Leray – Hate Me Now

While men can become stars off talent and artistry alone, women in hip-hop face greater expectations to conform. Coi Leray is fighting to create space for a new kind of beauty, empowerment, and control while proving she’s more than a trendy TikTok artist.

Features: Coi Leray, Cardi B., Doja Cat, Glorilla

Rhyme and Punishment

Law enforcement has a history of surveilling Black Americans and targeting rappers, using lyrics and social media to build cases. With the feds constantly watching, can hip-hop effectively harness its political power to combat the criminalization of rap?

Features: Bobby Shmurda, Fivio Foreign, Maino, Killer Mike