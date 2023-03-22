Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Look at New Rooms at Shanghai Disney’s Toy Story Hotel

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a post on their Instagram account today giving a look at the new Buzz Lightyear Exploration Rooms and Toy Box Suites at the Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disney Resort.

The Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room is designed to look like a spaceship playset.

Guests will find the little green aliens and Buzz himself in these rooms, in addition to the a space theming.

The Toy Box Suite is laid out to accommodate an unforgettable stay for up to 5 guests.

The suite wraps every feature of the room in theming, including the TV, the bed, the furniture and more.

The walls also feature the memorable cloud patter from Andy’s room.

About the Toy Story Hotel: