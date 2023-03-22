Walt Disney Imagineering Shares Look at New Rooms at Shanghai Disney’s Toy Story Hotel

Walt Disney Imagineering shared a post on their Instagram account today giving a look at the new Buzz Lightyear Exploration Rooms and Toy Box Suites at the Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disney Resort.

  • The Buzz Lightyear Exploration Room is designed to look like a spaceship playset.
  • Guests will find the little green aliens and Buzz himself in these rooms, in addition to the a space theming.

  • The Toy Box Suite is laid out to accommodate an unforgettable stay for up to 5 guests.
  • The suite wraps every feature of the room in theming, including the TV, the bed, the furniture and more.
  • The walls also feature the memorable cloud patter from Andy’s room.

About the Toy Story Hotel:

  • Just a short stroll away from Shanghai Disneyland, your vacation fun continues at Toy Story Hotel, a place inspired by the amusing toys.
  • The brightly colored lobby brings happiness to your family. The Toy Story-themed rooms feature playful touches all around.
  • Say hello to Woody and Jessie and snap a picture of them just like spotting an old friend.
  • Enjoy a delicious meal at Sunnyside Café, where all the ingredients are carefully selected for you to enjoy.
  • Want to see some more of the Toy Story Hotel at Shanghai Disney Resort? Check out our full resort photo tour.