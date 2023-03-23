Simba and Friends are “Standing in the Spotlight” on “The Lion King” Collection from CASETiFY

Hakuna Matata friends! Whether you’re venturing through an exciting Disney vacation experience or just laying low at home, you can keep your smart devices safe and stylish with CASETiFY’s latest Disney collab themed to The Lion King!

What’s Happening:

Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its first ever collection featuring Disney’s The Lion King and we gotta say, we’re roaring with delight!

and we gotta say, we’re roaring with delight! Elements from the classic animated film are featured on CASETiFY’s range of tech accessories offering fans the option to customize their favorite devices the Disney way.

Since 1994, The Lion King has brought the universal message of love, loyalty and finding one’s rightful place in life to the hearts of many.

Fans of the movie can now rep their favorite characters and moments on CASETIFY’s signature Impact , Ultra Impact , Mirror , Clear , and Bounce iPhone 14 Samsung , and Google Pixel The Circle of Life Case – featuring an iconic film scene Hakuna Matata Case – highlighting the friendships between the characters Character Cases – featuring customizable elements.

The collection is available now at Casetify.com

All products in the collection retail between $38 and $98 USD.

What They’re Saying:

Wes Ng, CASETiFY CEO and co-founder: “With our amazing ongoing collaboration, CASETiFY is slowly expanding our selection of tech accessories for each Disney classic.”

