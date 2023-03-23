Disney on Broadway is Celebrating Black Voices with “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” Signature Events

by |
Tags: , ,

Disney on Broadway is shining the spotlight on black leaders and artists in the community with a series of events to welcome and lift Black voices on Broadway.

What's Happening:

  • The contributions of the Black Community on Broadway are undeniable, and it doesn’t stop at the stage.
  • Be it the performers, crew, musicians, or creatives, Broadway wouldn’t be what it is today without their talents and passion.
  • That’s why Disney Theatrical Group is thrilled to shine a spotlight on the black leaders and artists in the community with a series of events to welcome and lift Black voices on Broadway.
  • They invite you to one of their Signature Events below and welcome you to discover the magic of Disney on Broadway.

The Lion King on Broadway:

  • Celebrate Black Leaders
  • May 7, 2023 3:00 PM
  • Minskoff Theatre, 200 W 45th St, NY, NY

Included with your ticket:

  • Post show cast Q&A
  • Special ticket offer
  • Merchandise offer
  • What is the cost per ticket? This date offers special rates that vary by section, click here to view current availability and rates.

Aladdin on Broadway:

  • Celebrate Black Music Month
  • June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM
  • The New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 W 42nd St, NY, NY

Included with Your Ticket:

  • Post show cast Q&A
  • Special ticket offer
  • Merchandise offer
  • What is the cost per ticket? This date offers special rates that vary by section, click here to view availability and rates.

Celebration Highlights:

  • Post Show Cast Q&A- After the show you will experience a Q&A with select cast and crew members.
  • Special Ticket Offer- Special ticket rates available for these events.
  • Commemorate merchandise offer for each guest.