Disney on Broadway is Celebrating Black Voices with “The Lion King” and “Aladdin” Signature Events

Disney on Broadway is shining the spotlight on black leaders and artists in the community with a series of events to welcome and lift Black voices on Broadway.

What's Happening:

The contributions of the Black Community on Broadway are undeniable, and it doesn’t stop at the stage.

Be it the performers, crew, musicians, or creatives, Broadway wouldn’t be what it is today without their talents and passion.

That’s why Disney Theatrical Group is thrilled to shine a spotlight on the black leaders and artists in the community with a series of events to welcome and lift Black voices on Broadway.

They invite you to one of their Signature Events below and welcome you to discover the magic of Disney on Broadway.

The Lion King on Broadway:

Celebrate Black Leaders

May 7, 2023 3:00 PM

Minskoff Theatre, 200 W 45th St, NY, NY

Included with your ticket:

Post show cast Q&A

Special ticket offer

Merchandise offer

What is the cost per ticket? This date offers special rates that vary by section, click here

Aladdin on Broadway:

Celebrate Black Music Month

June 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM

The New Amsterdam Theatre, 214 W 42nd St, NY, NY

Included with Your Ticket:

Post show cast Q&A

Special ticket offer

Merchandise offer

What is the cost per ticket? This date offers special rates that vary by section, click here

Celebration Highlights: