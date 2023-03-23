LEGO City Version of San Diego Now Open at LEGOLAND California Resort

Today, LEGOLAND California Resort revealed the world’s first LEGO City version of San Diego. Located only 30 minutes from downtown San Diego in nearby Carlsbad, the new MINILAND San Diego provides locals and out-of-town families the chance to take in the entire city by land and by brick.

The new section at the heart of the Park in MINILAND U.S.A. will join other iconic cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and San Francisco.

A team of 70 Master Model Builders used more than 5 million LEGO bricks to construct a realistic 30-foot beach, streets lined with 120 palm trees, and 55 San Diego landmarks, including: The Rady Shell: Modeled after the open-air music venue in San Diego, The Rady Shell was constructed of 65,490 LEGO bricks with 380 LEGO chairs built for audience members. Petco Park: Made up of more than 150,000 bricks, the life-like Petco Park model features 1,000 colorful Minilanders cheering on the Padres, and an animated Jumbotron. Coronado Bridge: The iconic Coronado Bridge was remade into a 101,943-brick creation. Each of the pillars has its own set of lights, giving the bridge the perfect glow. Emerald Plaza: The architecturally distinct Emerald Plaza is constructed of 204,060 LEGO bricks, and each hexagonal top is illuminated with LED lights. San Diego Convention Center: Master Model Builders drew inspiration from Comic Con and installed hundreds of costume characters based on collector Minifigures. The San Diego County Fair: The Fair features three animated rides (Ferris Wheel, Hammer Swing and Gravitron) along with fun fair food stalls, a farm animal contest, a chili cookoff and a giant vegetable competition. Downtown and Gaslamp Quarter: The streets will be lined with the famous lamps, parking meters and even fire hydrants, but it’s the people that will be the ones to spot here, such as Minilanders in suits going to work, musicians playing in the city or a Mariachi band in Old Town.



In addition to the debut of MINILAND San Diego, families can anticipate bricktastic fun all season long at LEGOLAND California Resort, including new events and the return of beloved experiences like Red, White, and BOOM! (summer), Brick-or-Treat (October), and a reimagined holiday event, Holidays 2.0.

Starting today, MINILAND San Diego is included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.

LEGOLAND California’s full 2023 operating calendar can be found here

