New Variant Covers Revealed for Marvel’s Upcoming Ultimate Comics

Some of Marvel’s most acclaimed artists will depict the Ultimate versions of Marvel heroes and villains in a new series of variant covers for an upcoming all-new chapter for Ultimate Comics. Marvel shared a first look at some of the variant covers today.

This June, two of the industry’s biggest superstars will present an all-new chapter for Ultimate Comics, the Marvel Comics line that redefined super hero comics in the 2000s, in “Ultimate Invasion!”

This new saga will revisit some of the revolutionary stories and characters of the Ultimate Universe and possibly herald its grand return.

On sale throughout June, do these Ultimate Last Look variant covers offer fans a long-awaited reunion with their favorite characters that called the Ultimate Universe home? Or are they merely a fleeting glance at this doomed world that reached its cataclysmic end in 2015’s “Secret Wars?”

Readers will have to wait until “Ultimate Invasion #1″ to find out, but in the meantime, see the Ultimate Universe restored for what could be the final time in these stunning pieces.

Check out five of the covers now and stay tuned for the reveal of more Ultimate Last Look variant covers in the months ahead.