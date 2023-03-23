New Variant Covers Revealed for Marvel’s Upcoming Ultimate Comics

Some of Marvel’s most acclaimed artists will depict the Ultimate versions of Marvel heroes and villains in a new series of variant covers for an upcoming all-new chapter for Ultimate Comics. Marvel shared a first look at some of the variant covers today.
- This June, two of the industry’s biggest superstars will present an all-new chapter for Ultimate Comics, the Marvel Comics line that redefined super hero comics in the 2000s, in “Ultimate Invasion!”
- This new saga will revisit some of the revolutionary stories and characters of the Ultimate Universe and possibly herald its grand return.
- On sale throughout June, do these Ultimate Last Look variant covers offer fans a long-awaited reunion with their favorite characters that called the Ultimate Universe home? Or are they merely a fleeting glance at this doomed world that reached its cataclysmic end in 2015’s “Secret Wars?”
- Readers will have to wait until “Ultimate Invasion #1″ to find out, but in the meantime, see the Ultimate Universe restored for what could be the final time in these stunning pieces.
- Check out five of the covers now and stay tuned for the reveal of more Ultimate Last Look variant covers in the months ahead.