Photos/Videos: 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Participants and Ambassador Halle Bailey Appear in Cavalcade at the Magic Kingdom

Following this morning’s opening ceremony of the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, the festivities moved over to the Magic Kingdom, as the participants and 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrity Ambassador, Halle Bailey, appeared in a cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A.

This morning, Halle Bailey (live-action Ariel) was unveiled as the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrity Ambassador. This event, taking place through Sunday, March 26th, is designed by Walt Disney World to broaden career awareness and create exclusive enrichment opportunities for high school students from diverse communities around the country. Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World for the four-day event.

Watch the Disney Dreamers Academy Cavalcade – Featuring "The Little Mermaid" Actress Halle Bailey:

Members of the media, including our own Doobie, got the chance to talk with Bailey about her inspirations and role as the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Ambassador.

Watch an Interview with Halle Bailey (2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Ambassador):