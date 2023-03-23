“Raven’s Home” Season 6 Set for April Premiere

Raven's Home, the long-running hit comedy series starring and executive produced by Raven-Symoné, will return for its sixth season on Sunday, April 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW, and will be available Wednesday, April 19, on Disney+.

As the season begins, Raven, Booker and Alice travel to London to visit Victor, where they become entangled in a mix-up of majestic proportions when Alice is mistaken for a member of the royal family.

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel comedy That's So Raven (2003-2007), Raven's Home follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), who has inherited his mom's gift to catch glimpses of the future.

