“Grey’s Anatomy” Renewed for 20th Season at ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, already the longest-running primetime medical drama, has been renewed for a milestone 20th season at ABC, according to Deadline.

While the news of the renewal was not exactly surprising, ABC did also reportedly confirm that Meg Marinis will serve as showrunner for Season 20.

Marinis replaces longtime Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, who stepped down back in January

While ABC typically renews both Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 at the same time, no renewal for the latter has been announced at this time, though Deadline reports a deal is still being worked out.

Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey was given a big sendoff in the season 19 midseason premiere and she is set to return for the season finale. However, there is currently no deal in place for her to return for season 20, though Deadline reports her return is likely.

Pompeo will remain an executive producer on the series and provides the voiceover that opens and closes each episode.

Even in its 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy still ranks as ABC’s top entertainment series this season in adults 18-49 and is tied as the season’s fifth-highest-rated drama in the demo.

Grey's Anatomy was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Krista Vernoff serves as showrunner and executive producer. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, Zoanne Clack and Ellen Pompeo are executive producers. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.