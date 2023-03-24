Marvel Releases Details, Teaser Image for “Summer of Symbiotes”

Starting in May, the symbiote characters you know and love as well as exciting new symbiote stars will have their day in the sun! Dubbed the “Summer of Symbiotes,” this celebration of Venom’s 35th anniversary will include a host of ongoing series, limited series, and crossovers spotlighting Venom, Carnage, Red Goblin, and many more.

Today, fans can vibe to the chaotic energy of this symbiote showcase in a new promotional image by Phillip Tan and Scott Williams.

A venomous postcard of what’s in store, this outrageous image pays homage to the Marvel

Here’s a rundown of the titles that will be hosting this upcoming era, including news about titles yet to be fully announced: Venom – Crafted by a mastermind team of Al Ewing and Cafu and others, Venom’s current ongoing series will continue to explore the transformative journeys of both Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock. A saga spanning time and space, Eddie has come face to face with the worst parts of himself in the form of new villain Bedlam while Dylan has followed in his father’s footsteps, embracing his own symbiote and becoming a new Marvel hero. And this summer, their symbiote family is about to grow even larger. Carnage – The most terrifying villain in the Marvel Universe has returned! Cletus Kasady is back in Alex Paknadel and Francesco Manna’s “Carnage” ongoing series. With a renewed purpose, Venom’s psychotic offspring is ready to unleash his vengeance on an unsuspecting Marvel Universe and ascend to a glorious new role. After he takes care of Miles Morales, of course. Extreme Venomverse – In the same spirit of Edge of Spider-Verse, this landmark new series will take readers to uncharted corners of the symbiote hive with brand-new stories by all-star creators! Witness jaw-dropping turning points for symbiote icons and see never-before-seen Venoms bear their fangs for the very first time including the debuts of a symbiote-hosting Felicia Hardy, a Venom samurai, a Venom spaceknight, and more! Red Goblin – Spinning out the pages of “Venom,” a deadly new Goblin takes to the night sky in this ongoing series by writer Alex Pakandel and Marvel Stormbreaker Jan Bazaldua. On stands now, the thrilling saga stars Normie Osborn who’s received his own symbiote and embraces his grandfather Norman’s legacy by becoming the Red Goblin! But will Normie fulfill his dark destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote strive to make a difference for the better? Carnage Reigns – A brutal crossover between “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” “Carnage,” and “Red Goblin” pits Miles Morales against Carnage in what promises to be Miles’ darkest battle yet. With his soul trapped within the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during King in Black, Cletus has the means to level an untold amount of chaos on New York City. But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus’ symbiotic veins needs power, and that means Cletus is hungr. Good thing Brooklyn’s very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! Cult of Carnage: Misery – The mother of all symbiote stories from writer Sabir Pirzada and artist Francesco Mortarino, starring Liz Allen as the new Misery! The limited series kicks off when the Life Foundation symbiotes, Toxin and the others, are mysteriously stolen! But by whom? And why?! Regardless, it’s up to Liz to save the symbiotes before they can fall into the wrong hands – and unleash untold havoc across the Marvel Universe! Edge of Venomverse Infinity Comic – Even Marvel Unlimited isn’t safe from the “Summer of Symbiotes!” Learn about an exciting upcoming symbiote series coming to Marvel Unlimited at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2 2023! Death of the Venomverse – It’s all leading to this! The epic adventures above are spiraling towards an explosive destination, and not all your favorite symbiotes will survive the journey. The Carnage symbiote is more bloodthirsty than ever and heads to the multiverse for its greatest killing spree yet. But what is it after? Find out more when this upcoming limited series is announced at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man & the Venomverse Panel at C2E2 2023!

Check out the teaser image above and stay tuned for more news about “Summer of Symbiotes” in the weeks ahead.