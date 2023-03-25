Donnie Dunagan, Voice of Bambi, Visits Fab 50 Character Collection at Walt Disney World

Donnie Dunagan, the voice of the titular character in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 1942 hit classic Bambi, visited the Fab 50 Character Collection at Walt Disney World recently, including the statue of his own character.

The Disney Parks Blog

The Fab 50 Character Collection statue of Bambi and Thumper can be found in front of the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Dunagan’s legacy with The Walt disney Company goes back to his youth, when he spent time with Walt himself.

He voiced Bambi when he was just seven years old.

After voicing Bambi, Dunagan joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 18.

He went on to serve four military tours, became a Medal of Honor Nominee and has earned two Silver Stars, three Bronze Stars and three Purple Heart Awards.

Throughout his long and decorated military career, he never told anyone that he was the voice of an iconic character like Bambi.