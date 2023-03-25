See Ghost Rider Galactus, Xavier in a Tank and More in First Look at “Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1”

With “Sins of Sinister” coming to its unnatural end, Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming “Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1.”

In Kieron Gillen, Lucas Werneck, and Paco Medina's “Sins of Sinister: Dominion (2023) #1,” a thousand years have passed since Mister Sinister launched the plan that would transform the universe in his image.

Now, seven trillion deadly sins later, he's more than ready to bring this botched experiment to a close—but first, he'll need to find the Moira Engine, which could bring mutantkind back before the point where this all went wrong. But even if the Moira Engine is reclaimed and the timeline is reset, can the future really change the present, or will mutantkind just make all the same mistakes again?

A special first look at “Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1″ reveals the gauntlet that mutantkind will have to run in order to restore the Marvel Universe to its proper state.

In one page, Spirit of Vengeance Galactus looms over a space station, while the Sinister-corrupted Charles Xavier makes his move from a massive tank in another. A final page shows Mother Righteous relaxing in a massive library, before she turns and looks directly at the reader.

How will the “Sins of Sinister” timeline come to a close? Find out in “Sins of Sinister: Dominion #1,” on sale April 26.