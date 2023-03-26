Dr. Doofenshmirtz Gets His Hands on the ERASE-INATOR in Latest “How NOT To Draw” Short

Another fun-filled short video has been shared by Disney Channel, showcasing how NOT to draw a favorite animated character, this time the somewhat loveable Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.
What’s Happening:
- Disney TV Animation has shared another entry in their fun video series that showcases their characters and how NOT to draw them.
- Our Disney Animator is up for the fight of his life when Dr. Doofenshmirtz gets his hands on the ERASE-INATOR. Can the animator draw himself out of this situation before Dr. Doof destroys his desk?
- Thinly veiled as a how-to video, we see an animator drawing the character (voiced by show co-creator Dan Povenmire) and as he is assembled, he tries to erase everything he sees, including his arch-nemesis, Perry the Platypus!
- Fans excited for more Phineas and Ferb don’t have too long to wait, as the show will soon be returning with 40 new episodes, with co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh at the helm.
