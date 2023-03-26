Dr. Doofenshmirtz Gets His Hands on the ERASE-INATOR in Latest “How NOT To Draw” Short

Another fun-filled short video has been shared by Disney Channel, showcasing how NOT to draw a favorite animated character, this time the somewhat loveable Dr. Doofenshmirtz from Phineas and Ferb.

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has shared another entry in their fun video series that showcases their characters and how NOT to draw them.

Our Disney Animator is up for the fight of his life when Dr. Doofenshmirtz gets his hands on the ERASE-INATOR. Can the animator draw himself out of this situation before Dr. Doof destroys his desk?

Thinly veiled as a how-to video, we see an animator drawing the character (voiced by show co-creator Dan Povenmire) and as he is assembled, he tries to erase everything he sees, including his arch-nemesis, Perry the Platypus!

