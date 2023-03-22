Paolo Montalban Joins “Descendants: The Rise of Red” as King Charming

Paolo Montalban has joined the cast of the newly renamed Descendants: The Rise of Red (formerly known as The Pocketwatch), the latest installment in the mega-hit Descendants franchise.

What’s Happening:

Montalban will portray King Charming, Cinderella’s (Brandy) husband and Chloe’s (Malia Baker) dad, who is as much in love with Cinderella as he ever was. He previously played Prince Charming opposite Brandy’s Cinderella in Walt Disney Television’s iconic 1997 movie Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella .

. Enjoy a first look at the duo on-set in this short video:

Montalban joins previously announced cast members that include: Rita Ora Brandy China Anne McClain Kylie Cantrall Dara Reneé Malia Baker Ruby Rose Turner Morgan Dudley Joshua Colley Melanie Paxson Sam Morelos Anthony Pyatt Peder Lindell Mars Tristan Padil Kabir Bery Grace Narducci Aiza Azaar Jeremy Swift Leonardo Nam

More information on all these cast members' roles can be found here

The Descendants movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains.

movies unfurled an imaginative mythology of two new lands, idyllic Auradon and the ragtag Isle of the Lost, home to the teenage progeny of Disney's most iconic characters and notably, its most notorious villains. The bold new story of Descendants: The Rise of Red returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland .

returns to these lands and also takes audiences through the rabbit hole to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in . Descendants: The Rise of Red follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

follows the story of Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path. Lauded filmmaker Jennifer Phang ( The Flight Attendant ) is the director and co-executive producer of Descendants: The Rise of Red , and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer ( Magic: The Gathering ).

) is the director and co-executive producer of , and the script was written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer ( ). Returning to the franchise is production designer Mark Hofeling ( Descendants , Zombies ). Suzanne Todd ( Noelle ) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko ( The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ).

, ). Suzanne Todd ( ) and Gary Marsh are executive producers and the casting directors are Alexis Frank Koczara and Christine Smith Shevchenko ( ). Descendants: The Rise of Red is coming soon to Disney Channel Disney+