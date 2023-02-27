Disney TV Animation Shares How “Not” To Draw Suga Mama From “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Another fun-filled short video has been shared by Disney TV Animation, showcasing how NOT to draw a favorite animated character, this time featuring Suga Mama from The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has shared another entry in their fun video series that showcases their characters and how NOT to draw them.

This time, the video focuses on Suga Mama, from the hit series, The Proud Family and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

and Thinly veiled as a how-to video, we see an animator drawing the character (voiced by JoMarie Payton) and as she is assembled, we get the same sass and personality that fans enjoy as she interacts with the artist and narrator.

From creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, and executive producer Ralph Farquhar, The Proud Family revival picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!).

Building off the standout success of the series' debut, season two of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder continues to tell entertaining and laugh out-loud stories, while highlighting culturally specific experiences of the Black community and addressing universal topics. Various storylines this season include self-worth, interracial dating and Juneteenth.

