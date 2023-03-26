The Sorcerer Supreme Teams up with Moon Knight in First Look at Marvel’s “Doctor Strange #2”

Jed MacKay and Pasqual Ferry shocked readers in the final pages of “Doctor Strange #1,” setting up a murder mystery that will take readers on an interdimensional journey. The victim? Aggamon, Lord of the Purple Dimension. Marvel shared a first look at what’s to follow in “Doctor Strange #2.”

Now back in the world of the living, Doctor Strange finds himself busier than ever. After assisting Spider-Man, Luke Cage, She-Hulk, and Daredevil in the first issue, Stephen and Clea Strange find themselves summoned by none other than Moon Knight in “Doctor Strange #2.”

This is not the first time that the Sorcerer Supreme and the Fist of Khonshu have worked together. During Clea’s tenure as Sorcerer Supreme, she and Moon Knight teamed up to find a group of missing people back in Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira’s “Strange #5.”

In the first preview page for “Doctor Strange #2,” Moon Knight introduces the good Doctor to his latest patient: a young girl who is stuck in a mysterious sleep. On another page, Stephen and Clea take on a pair of fearful foes in a frightful dimension. What perilous depths will they have to sink to in order to crack the case?

For more Moon Knight, check out Jed MacKay’s ongoing run on Marvel Unlimited

As for what’s in store for Stephen and Clea Strange, and perhaps the rest of the Marvel Universe, you’ll have to find out in “Doctor Strange #2,”out April 26th.

Check out a first look below: