“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” to Premiere at Cannes

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to make it’s premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.

Cannes has invited Disney’s upcoming new Indiana Jones film to take part in the film festival.

film to take part in the film festival. The premiere would come 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered at the very same festival.

premiered at the very same festival. It would also be just one year after Top Gun: Maverick debuted at the festival before going on to having a historically successful year.

debuted at the festival before going on to having a historically successful year. While the exact plans for premiere are still being discussed, the current sentiment is that the film, which sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role, would premiere on either the second (May 17) or third (May 18) day of the festival.

The official selection for the festival will be revealed on April 13 and the festival itself will run May 16-27.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: