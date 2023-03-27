“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” to Premiere at Cannes

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to make it’s premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.
- Cannes has invited Disney’s upcoming new Indiana Jones film to take part in the film festival.
- The premiere would come 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull premiered at the very same festival.
- It would also be just one year after Top Gun: Maverick debuted at the festival before going on to having a historically successful year.
- While the exact plans for premiere are still being discussed, the current sentiment is that the film, which sees Harrison Ford reprise his iconic role, would premiere on either the second (May 17) or third (May 18) day of the festival.
- The official selection for the festival will be revealed on April 13 and the festival itself will run May 16-27.
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- Starring along with Ford are:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther)
- Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Oliver Richters (Black Widow)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.
- The highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic franchise will open in theaters on June 30th, 2023.