You can enter for a chance to win the ultimate Little Mermaid Disney Cruise Line vacation aboard the beautiful Disney Wish. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.
What's Happening:
- Four lucky winners will have an opportunity to sail on the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish.
- From now through April 7th 2023, you can enter for your chance to win the ultimate Little Mermaid Sweepstakes.
- The special sailing will leave Port Canaveral, Florida on May 22 in time for the debut of The Little Mermaid live-action motion picture premiering May 25.
- In addition to the blue carpet movie premiere on board, winners can experience everything that Disney Cruise Line offers, including a performance of Disney The Little Mermaid, a Broadway-style show exclusive to the Disney Wish.
How to Enter:
- Click The Little Mermaid sweepstakes link and input your email.
- For an additional chance to win, share the original sweepstakes post to your story on Instagram or retweet it on Twitter. Be sure to include the hashtag #MermaidMeetsTheSeaSweepstakes!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning