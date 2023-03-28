You can enter for a chance to win the ultimate Little Mermaid Disney Cruise Line vacation aboard the beautiful Disney Wish. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.

What's Happening:

Four lucky winners will have an opportunity to sail on the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Wish.

From now through April 7th 2023, you can enter for your chance to win the ultimate Little Mermaid Sweepstakes.

The special sailing will leave Port Canaveral, Florida on May 22 in time for the debut of The Little Mermaid live-action motion picture premiering May 25.

live-action motion picture premiering May 25. In addition to the blue carpet movie premiere on board, winners can experience everything that Disney Cruise Line offers, including a performance of Disney The Little Mermaid, a Broadway-style show exclusive to the Disney Wish.

How to Enter:

Click The Little Mermaid sweepstakes link

For an additional chance to win, share the original sweepstakes post to your story on Instagram or retweet it on Twitter. Be sure to include the hashtag #MermaidMeetsTheSeaSweepstakes!