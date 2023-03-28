Celebrate Mom this Spring with shopDisney’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Spring is here and that means it’ll soon be time to celebrate Mom for the wonderful woman that she is. While there are many ways to show your appreciation, if she’s a Disney fan, you can treat her to some beautiful and thoughtful gifts from shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mother’s Day is May 14th and this year shopDisney has pulled together a fantastic selection of gifts that span clothing, jewelry, fashion accessories, home decor, gardening and more.

Of course everything features magical Disney elements and a lot of Mickey Mouse.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite selections below, and guests can check out the entire lineup right now on shopDisney

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Jewelry

Whether she dresses up Disney every day or saves the magic for special occasions, you can’t go wrong with these lovely pieces from Alex and Ani, Rebecca Hook and CRISLU.

Cinderella Castle Figural Bangle by Alex and Ani

Cinderella Carriage Bangle by Alex and Ani

Mickey Mouse Icon Swarovski Stone Ring by Rebecca Hook

Fantasyland Castle Locket by Rebecca Hook

Fantasyland Castle Cuff Bracelet by Rebecca Hook

Minnie Mouse Birthstone Earrings by CRISLU – Platinum

Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Watch for Women

Ohana "Mom" Charm Bolo Necklace – Lilo & Stitch

Minnie Mouse "Mom" Bolo Charm Bracelet

Apparel

From casual to Disney Parks dressy, Mom will look her best at home and relaxing on vacation with the family. Lilly Pulitzer and the Disney Dress Shoppe have selections she’ll love featuring bright colors that will instantly transport her to her favorite Disney destination.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Kristen Swing Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Walt Disney World

Fantasyland Dress for Women

Disney Parks Carrousel Dress for Women

Fantasyland Castle "Here for the Magic" T-Shirt for Adults

At Home Fun

If Mom loves to spend her time experimenting with new recipes, then she’s sure to adore cooking accessories like Mickey Mouse measuring spoons and Tiana’s baking set. Once everything’s ready, put the goodies in a picnic basket so you can enjoy nature at the same time!

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Basket

Mickey Mouse Icon Measuring Spoons – Disney Homestead Collection

Tiana Baking Set – The Princess and the Frog

The garden might also be a place Mom likes to explore and this plant care set showcasing WALL•E and EVE is the perfect blend of practical and fun.

WALL•E Plant Care Set

Finally, Mom can embrace how awesome she is and celebrate other women too through a photo book from National Geographic.

Women: The National Geographic Image Collection Book

Accessories

Mom likes to make a statement wherever she goes and these Disney-inspired bags and wallets are a great way for her to stay organized and show off her fandom at the same time! From high end brands like Dooney & Bourke and Coach to the perfect fun of Loungefly, she’ll adore these Disney essentials.

Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Snow White Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Mickey Mouse Shoulder Bag by COACH

Tinker Bell Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peter Pan

Simple and Thoughtful

Keep things simple, but oh so cute with small gifts that she can keep at home or take to the office.

Minnie Mouse "Best Disney Mom" Figural Ornament

Walt Disney World Glass Frame by Arribas – Small – Personalized

Daisy Duck Vinyl Figure by Joe Ledbetter

Thumper Figural Planter – Bambi

Mickey Mouse Piglet Pink Pillow