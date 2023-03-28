Celebrate Mom this Spring with shopDisney’s Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Spring is here and that means it’ll soon be time to celebrate Mom for the wonderful woman that she is. While there are many ways to show your appreciation, if she’s a Disney fan, you can treat her to some beautiful and thoughtful gifts from shopDisney!
- Mother’s Day is May 14th and this year shopDisney has pulled together a fantastic selection of gifts that span clothing, jewelry, fashion accessories, home decor, gardening and more.
- Of course everything features magical Disney elements and a lot of Mickey Mouse.
- We’ve gathered some of our favorite selections below, and guests can check out the entire lineup right now on shopDisney.
Jewelry
Whether she dresses up Disney every day or saves the magic for special occasions, you can’t go wrong with these lovely pieces from Alex and Ani, Rebecca Hook and CRISLU.
Cinderella Castle Figural Bangle by Alex and Ani
Cinderella Carriage Bangle by Alex and Ani
Mickey Mouse Icon Swarovski Stone Ring by Rebecca Hook
Fantasyland Castle Locket by Rebecca Hook
Fantasyland Castle Cuff Bracelet by Rebecca Hook
Minnie Mouse Birthstone Earrings by CRISLU – Platinum
Minnie Mouse Stainless Steel Watch for Women
Ohana "Mom" Charm Bolo Necklace – Lilo & Stitch
Minnie Mouse "Mom" Bolo Charm Bracelet
Apparel
From casual to Disney Parks dressy, Mom will look her best at home and relaxing on vacation with the family. Lilly Pulitzer and the Disney Dress Shoppe have selections she’ll love featuring bright colors that will instantly transport her to her favorite Disney destination.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Kristen Swing Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Walt Disney World
Disney Parks Carrousel Dress for Women
Fantasyland Castle "Here for the Magic" T-Shirt for Adults
At Home Fun
If Mom loves to spend her time experimenting with new recipes, then she’s sure to adore cooking accessories like Mickey Mouse measuring spoons and Tiana’s baking set. Once everything’s ready, put the goodies in a picnic basket so you can enjoy nature at the same time!
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Picnic Basket
Mickey Mouse Icon Measuring Spoons – Disney Homestead Collection
Tiana Baking Set – The Princess and the Frog
The garden might also be a place Mom likes to explore and this plant care set showcasing WALL•E and EVE is the perfect blend of practical and fun.
Finally, Mom can embrace how awesome she is and celebrate other women too through a photo book from National Geographic.
Women: The National Geographic Image Collection Book
Accessories
Mom likes to make a statement wherever she goes and these Disney-inspired bags and wallets are a great way for her to stay organized and show off her fandom at the same time! From high end brands like Dooney & Bourke and Coach to the perfect fun of Loungefly, she’ll adore these Disney essentials.
Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet
Snow White Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023
Mickey Mouse Shoulder Bag by COACH
Tinker Bell Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peter Pan
Simple and Thoughtful
Keep things simple, but oh so cute with small gifts that she can keep at home or take to the office.
Minnie Mouse "Best Disney Mom" Figural Ornament
Walt Disney World Glass Frame by Arribas – Small – Personalized
Daisy Duck Vinyl Figure by Joe Ledbetter
Thumper Figural Planter – Bambi