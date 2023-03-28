Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Awkward Movie Moments, Disney100, Marvel Pin of the Month

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes some fun awkward moments, Disney100 designs, plus a new Marvel Pin of the Month!
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- Our favorite Disney retailer, shopDisney, is delivering a new wave of fun pins inspired by the Disney100 celebration, awkward film moments and a Marvel superhero.
- Things kick off with hilarious and wacky movie moments from Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Beauty and the Beast and more. If the individual pins aren’t enough, there’s a 4-pack themed to Olaf’s take on classic Disney films.
- For Disney100, fans can bring home character pins featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tinker Bell, and Woody.
- Finally, Marvel presents a new Pin of the Month focusing on Captain Marvel. Fans can go higher, further, father with the cosmic hero who is rightfully being honored during Women’s History Month.
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$125.00.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
Today is all about embracing the wacky with a series of pins inspired by awkward moments. Fans can join Olaf in retelling princess stories (and The Lion King); Stitch crashing a beloved film; and fun flip frames from four animated classics. There are also three Disney100 designs and the Marvel Pin of the Month featuring Captain Marvel.
Olaf Disney Awkward Moments Pin Set – $125.00
Genie Disney Awkward Moments Pin – Aladdin – Limited Release – $21.99
Baymax and Mochi Disney Awkward Moments Pin – Big Hero 6 – Limited Release – $21.99
Kuzco and Yzma Disney Awkward Moments Pin – The Emperor’s New Groove – Limited Release – $21.99
Ralph and Vanellope Disney Awkward Moments Pin – Wreck-It Ralph – Limited Release – $21.99
Stitch Disney Awkward Moments Jumbo Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Limited Release – $34.99
Winnie the Pooh Disney100 Pin – $14.99
Tinker Bell Disney100 Pin – Peter Pan – $14.99
Woody Disney100 Pin – Toy Story – $14.99
“Pin of the Month” — Captain Marvel
Captain Marvel Pin of the Month – Limited Edition – $14.99
