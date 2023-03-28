Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Awkward Movie Moments, Disney100, Marvel Pin of the Month

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the thirteenth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays and includes some fun awkward moments, Disney100 designs, plus a new Marvel Pin of the Month!

shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

Our favorite Disney retailer, shopDisney, is delivering a new wave of fun pins inspired by the Disney100 celebration, awkward film moments and a Marvel superhero.

Things kick off with hilarious and wacky movie moments from Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, Beauty and the Beast and more. If the individual pins aren’t enough, there’s a 4-pack themed to Olaf’s take on classic Disney films.

For Disney100, fans can bring home character pins featuring Winnie the Pooh, Tinker Bell, and Woody.

Finally, Marvel presents a new Pin of the Month focusing on Captain Marvel. Fans can go higher, further, father with the cosmic hero who is rightfully being honored during Women’s History Month.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

Today is all about embracing the wacky with a series of pins inspired by awkward moments. Fans can join Olaf in retelling princess stories (and The Lion King); Stitch crashing a beloved film; and fun flip frames from four animated classics. There are also three Disney100 designs and the Marvel Pin of the Month featuring Captain Marvel.

Olaf Disney Awkward Moments Pin Set – $125.00

Genie Disney Awkward Moments Pin – Aladdin – Limited Release – $21.99

Baymax and Mochi Disney Awkward Moments Pin – Big Hero 6 – Limited Release – $21.99

Kuzco and Yzma Disney Awkward Moments Pin – The Emperor’s New Groove – Limited Release – $21.99

Ralph and Vanellope Disney Awkward Moments Pin – Wreck-It Ralph – Limited Release – $21.99

Stitch Disney Awkward Moments Jumbo Pin – Beauty and the Beast – Limited Release – $34.99

Winnie the Pooh Disney100 Pin – $14.99

Tinker Bell Disney100 Pin – Peter Pan – $14.99

Woody Disney100 Pin – Toy Story – $14.99

“Pin of the Month” — Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel Pin of the Month – Limited Edition – $14.99

