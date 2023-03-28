Star Wars Actor Ahmed Best Shares Special Message to Fans

Star Wars actor Ahmed Best shared a special message for the fans after his appearance in The Mandalorian last week.

In last week’s episode of The Mandalorian , Best reprised his role of Kelleren Beq, a role he originated for a YouTube game show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge

Best is also known for playing the much maligned character Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace , a role that brought him a great deal of criticism and, in some cases, outright hate.

Check out Best’s full message to the fans in the video below:

A special message from Ahmed Best.#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/wg66OgKar0 — Star Wars | #TheMandalorian is Now Streaming (@starwars) March 27, 2023

