Star Wars Actor Ahmed Best Shares Special Message to Fans

Star Wars actor Ahmed Best shared a special message for the fans after his appearance in The Mandalorian last week.
- In last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, Best reprised his role of Kelleren Beq, a role he originated for a YouTube game show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.
- Beq arrived in a flashback sequence to explain to the audience how Grogu escaped the Jedi Temple after Order 66 was enacted.
- Best is also known for playing the much maligned character Jar Jar Binks in Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, a role that brought him a great deal of criticism and, in some cases, outright hate.
- The actor’s heartfelt message to the fans serves as a thank you to those who allowed him to come back into the larger Star Wars universe as Kelleren Beq:
- “Star Wars fans on social media, thank you so much for everybody who ever rocked with me! I am more of a fan than I am a person in these movies and I have always been and always will be.”
- Check out Best’s full message to the fans in the video below:
