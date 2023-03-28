This summer, guests can save up to 25% on rooms on select Disney resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

Save up to 25% on stays most nights July 11 to August 20, and September 15 to September 28, 2023

Save up to 30% on stays most nights August 21 to September 14, 2023.

When Guests stay at a Disney Resort hotel, they'll enjoy 30 minutes early entry to every theme park every day.

And when Guests stay at a Disney Deluxe Resort or Disney Deluxe Villa Resort, they can also enjoy extended evening hours in select parks on select nights.

To enter a theme park, Guests must have valid park admission and a theme park reservation.

Important Details:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than 2 adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate and Deluxe Resorts and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts.

Advance reservations required.

Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge.

Valid admission and a theme park reservation are required to enjoy theme parks and special events, and are not included in this offer.