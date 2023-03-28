UNIQLO announced the launch of their new UTGP:2023 MAGIC FOR ALL UT collection. This features the winning designs from the UT Grand Prix 2023 T-shirt design competition. With over 10,000 entries, only 13 were selected in celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Tokyo – Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces the launch of the UTGP2023: MAGIC FOR ALL UT collection featuring the winning designs from the UT Grand Prix 2023 T-shirt design competition.

A total of 13 designs were selected from among more than 10,000 entries submitted from around the world on the themes of Disney, Marvel Star Wars

This special collection, to be introduced from May 22, presents familiar characters beloved worldwide by people of all generations, creatively illustrated from diverse abilities.

Thirteen illustrations highlighting the appeal of richly expressive characters

The work selected to receive the Grand Prize from among the numerous submissions received from around the world is a dynamic pen drawing by Hiroyuki Morita of Wolverine , from Marvel’s X-Men .

, from Marvel’s . Other winning entries include a design depicting a moment of rest for a stormtrooper from Star Wars, a design with Flash, Disney Zootopia’s sloth from the Department of Mammal Vehicles (DMV), in a bold pose, and a unique design with Lots-o'-Huggin' Bear from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 3 shown in a style resembling nutritional information label. All the designs spotlight characters in highly original creations only available in this collection.

