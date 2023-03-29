Stock Up and Save on Disney Items from Monogram with Buy One, Get One 40% Off Sale at Entertainment Earth

It’s time to stock up on some Disney goodies and, right now Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on products from Monogram! For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on Monogram items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Did someone say sale? If you’re in the market for collectibles, pins, bag clips, and keychains, Entertainment Earth is your dream destination.

For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Monogram and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!

Whether you’re hoping to expand a favorite collection or start amassing new figures and accessories, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

The assortment spans popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and so much more.

The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $59+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FREESHIP59 !

on orders totalling $59+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code ! Don’t miss out! The Monogram sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on April 11, 2023 .

. Below are some of our favorite Monogram items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment

Good To Know:

Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off

The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off

Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise

This offer cannot be used with any other offer

Offer may be modified or canceled at any time

Toy Story Alien 3D Foam USB Bag Clip – $9.99

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Enamel Pin 5-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $7.21

Star Wars Dark Trooper Bendable 3D Foam Magnet – $6.99

Gargoyles Goliath 3D Foam Magnet – $4.99

Lilo & Stitch Angel Magnetic Bag Clip 6-Pack – $6.99

The Little Mermaid Ariel Pencil Case with Pen Set – $9.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse A Million Kisses 15 oz. Ceramic Mug – $9.34

Disney Villains Series 3 3D Foam Bag Clip Random 6-Pack – $34.99

Disney 100 Platinum 3D Foam Bag Clip Random 6-Pack – $34.99

Alice in Wonderland Alice Pewter Key Chain – $7.99

Spider-Man Jumbo 18 1/2-Inch PVC Figural Bank – $149.99

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Eye of Agamotto Pewter Key Chain – $7.99