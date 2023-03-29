Stock Up and Save on Disney Items from Monogram with Buy One, Get One 40% Off Sale at Entertainment Earth

It’s time to stock up on some Disney goodies and, right now Entertainment Earth is hosting a Buy One, Get One deal on products from Monogram! For a limited time, guests can take advantage of BOGO 40% off discounts on Monogram items including pre-order and in-stock collectibles.
What’s Happening:
- Did someone say sale? If you’re in the market for collectibles, pins, bag clips, and keychains, Entertainment Earth is your dream destination.
- For a limited time guests can shop pre-order and in-stock selections from Monogram and take advantage of a Buy One, Get One 40% off deal!
- Whether you’re hoping to expand a favorite collection or start amassing new figures and accessories, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.
- The assortment spans popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and so much more.
- The Buy One, Get One 40% off sale is not combinable with other offers, however, guests can still enjoy Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $59+ (pre tax, U.S. only) with the code FREESHIP59!
- Don’t miss out! The Monogram sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth and ends on April 11, 2023.
- Below are some of our favorite Monogram items (including some exclusives), and you can check out the entire assortment for yourself on Entertainment Earth.
Good To Know:
- Order must include at least 2 eligible products. For every 1 eligible item a guest buys at full price, they can receive 1 additional eligible item for 40% off
- The lowest priced item of the 2 will be 40% off
- Not applicable to previously purchased merchandise
- This offer cannot be used with any other offer
- Offer may be modified or canceled at any time
Toy Story Alien 3D Foam USB Bag Clip – $9.99
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Enamel Pin 5-Pack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $7.21
Star Wars Dark Trooper Bendable 3D Foam Magnet – $6.99
Gargoyles Goliath 3D Foam Magnet – $4.99
Lilo & Stitch Angel Magnetic Bag Clip 6-Pack – $6.99
The Little Mermaid Ariel Pencil Case with Pen Set – $9.99
Mickey and Minnie Mouse A Million Kisses 15 oz. Ceramic Mug – $9.34
Disney Villains Series 3 3D Foam Bag Clip Random 6-Pack – $34.99
Disney 100 Platinum 3D Foam Bag Clip Random 6-Pack – $34.99
Alice in Wonderland Alice Pewter Key Chain – $7.99
Spider-Man Jumbo 18 1/2-Inch PVC Figural Bank – $149.99
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Eye of Agamotto Pewter Key Chain – $7.99