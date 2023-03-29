“The Mandalorian” Season 3: Vol. 1 (Chapters 17-20) Digital Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

The digital soundtrack for the first four episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 is now available to stream and download.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Vol. 1 (Chapters 17-20) digital soundtrack features musical themes by Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winning composer Ludwig Göransson ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) and score by Joseph Shirley ( The Book of Boba Fett ). Göransson also produced the score.

Our own Mike Celestino recently got to talk to composer Joseph Shirley about his work on the show, his score for last year’s The Book of Boba Fett , the new movie Creed III , and his love of the Star Wars franchise.

About The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers.

