The Marvel Universe Gets a Grand New Design in Jonathan Hickman’s “G.O.D.S.”

First teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con, the time has finally come to reveal what writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti have planned for Marvel Comics. This fall, the forces at the heart of the Marvel Universe will be stunningly reimagined and evolved in a new series from two of the industry’s most brilliant minds.

Over the last decade, Hickman has boldly transformed the worlds of the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men.

G.O.D.S. will mark his most ambitious undertaking to date, dramatically reshaping Marvel’s pantheon of cosmic beings and the entities behind the very fabric of reality.

Known for his outstanding work on events like “Empyre” and “A.X.E. Judgment Day,” acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti will join Hickman to bring forth this epic journey into the unknown.

Together, along with master colorist Marte Gracia, the team will build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters, some of whom have been in action long before your favorite Marvel heroes.

At last year’s New York Comic Con, fans got a glimpse at the new cast in early concept art, but who are they really? And what catastrophe finally draws them out of the shadows?

Meet Wyn, a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an eons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal.

After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash. It’s the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive.

Fans can experience the wonder that awaits in G.O.D.S. right now in a new trailer.

Be among the first to dive into this extraordinary new series on May 6 with a special preview in “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1.”

In the coming months, stay tuned for more news about G.O.D.S. including the main cover reveal, a new variant cover series, backup stories, and more.

Check out a first look at some panels below as well.

What they’re saying: