The Northeast Conference and ESPN Announce Multi-Year Media Rights Extension

The Northeast Conference and ESPN recently announced a multi-year, multi-platform extension of their media rights agreement.

What's Happening:

The Northeast Conference (NEC) and ESPN have announced a multi-year, multi-platform extension of their media rights agreement.

The extension, which was negotiated with assistance from LEONA, will carry the league’s long standing relationship with ESPN through the 2025-26 season.

Under the arrangement, ESPN will televise the NEC men’s and women’s basketball championship games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU each year and provide the NEC with two additional regular season basketball appearances on ESPNU annually.

NEC men’s and women’s basketball games will continue to be showcased on ESPN digital platforms throughout the regular season and into the postseason, with a minimum of six NEC Tournament games to be streamed.

ESPN platforms will also serve as the home for a wide array of NEC Championship events, along with select football games.

The NEC’s relationship with ESPN dates back to 1988, when the NEC men’s basketball title game was added to ESPN Championship Week coverage. The NEC women’s basketball final was added in 2008. ESPN and the NEC entered into a broader, multi-sport relationship in 2013 and expanded the scope of the agreement as part of a five-year extension that commenced during the 2018-19 season.

What They’re Saying: