Empowering New Piece Added to Disney Springs Art Walk for Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month, a new piece of art created by Nneka Jones, an innovative artist who hopes to inspire women with her artwork during Women’s History Month and beyond, is now on display at Disney Springs.

Her piece, entitled “Create Your Spotlight,” represents the story of how she has grown throughout her career into a confident, strong woman.

Nneka Jones’ work joins that of other female artists like Nani Chacon, Leah Abucayan and Stacey Aoyama, which is also displayed at the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression. While the pieces themselves are amazing, knowing the stories behind the art always seems to add more to the experience.

You can learn more about the creation of Jones’ art in the video below:

Showcasing talented artists from all around the globe, the Disney Springs Art Walk gives artists a platform to highlight their individual spirits and diverse roots, and to communicate with guests in a unique way through their art.

Disney has noted that more pieces from talented artists will be coming for Earth Month and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.